SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 103,453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of eXp World by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of eXp World by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth $953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.67 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $983.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.40 million. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

