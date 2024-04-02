SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,830 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

CE opened at $171.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $99.33 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CE. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CE

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.