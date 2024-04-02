SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 935 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $158,509,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth approximately $15,016,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at $128,355,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,774.83.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,606.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,537.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,447.96. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $938.86 and a twelve month high of $1,651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

