Short Interest in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Grows By 8.7%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 548,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 336.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $62.99.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

