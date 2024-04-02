Short Interest in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Decreases By 5.4%

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,340,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 21,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alight Stock Performance

Alight stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ALIT shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $4,204,310.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,198,199 shares in the company, valued at $80,424,332.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,424,332.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,336 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,359. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,677,000. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in Alight by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,198,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,247,000 after acquiring an additional 547,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,505,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,049 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Articles

