Short Interest in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Rises By 5.7%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AlloVir has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 41,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $27,752.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,955.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 103,830 shares of company stock valued at $69,465 in the last three months. 39.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 187,079 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 158,938 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AlloVir during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. AlloVir has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $92.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Articles

