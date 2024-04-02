Short Interest in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expands By 9.0%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 8,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $30,309.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Angi
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Angi by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Angi by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.
Angi Trading Down 1.5 %
Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.73 million. Analysts predict that Angi will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.23.
Angi Company Profile
Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Angi
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.