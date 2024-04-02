Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Expands By 14.8%

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,300 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the February 29th total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 15.2 %

ARBK stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.45 price target on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 429.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 807,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 655,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.