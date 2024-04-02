Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Rises By 9.2%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Artelo Biosciences Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARTL opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artelo Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTL. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.

