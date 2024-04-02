Short Interest in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Expands By 19.1%

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the February 29th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bit Origin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bit Origin as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bit Origin alerts:

Bit Origin Stock Performance

Bit Origin stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. Bit Origin has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Origin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Origin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.