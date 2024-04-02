Short Interest in Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Drops By 12.5%

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CIBEY opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Commercial International Bank has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.
About Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.
