Short Interest in Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Drops By 6.6%

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
CNRFF opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
