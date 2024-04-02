Short Interest in Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Grows By 19.3%

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 29th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Emmi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EMLZF opened at $1,031.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,031.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $988.42. Emmi has a 52-week low of $1,030.00 and a 52-week high of $1,031.80.
About Emmi
