Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Increases By 11.6%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,094,200 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the February 29th total of 980,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 390.8 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DBMBF opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
