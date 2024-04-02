Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Increases By 11.6%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,094,200 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the February 29th total of 980,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 390.8 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DBMBF opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

