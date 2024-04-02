Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Increases By 19.2%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,030,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 29th total of 17,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after buying an additional 269,152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,413,000 after acquiring an additional 393,937 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 671,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,017,000 after buying an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 85,981 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after acquiring an additional 555,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

