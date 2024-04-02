Short Interest in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Decreases By 5.2%

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 29th total of 202,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $759.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $79.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMBH. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Mid Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FMBH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.