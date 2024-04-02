Short Interest in Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Rises By 14.3%

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the February 29th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 848.5 days.
Forvia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. Forvia has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44.
About Forvia
