Short Interest in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Increases By 19.2%

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 338,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 makes up 2.9% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of FOSLL opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend
About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026
fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.
