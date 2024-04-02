Short Interest in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Expands By 7.7%

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the February 29th total of 442,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. FutureFuel has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $356.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $92.01 million for the quarter.

FutureFuel Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. FutureFuel’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FutureFuel by 821.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the third quarter worth $55,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the third quarter worth $74,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

