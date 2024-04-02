Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Rises By 10.3%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,400 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 29th total of 647,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,426.8 days.

GGNDF stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78.

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

