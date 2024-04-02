Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Increases By 7.9%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,384,600 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 9,622,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 103,846.0 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance

GPFOF stock opened at C$2.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.47. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 52 week low of C$1.88 and a 52 week high of C$3.23.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and business online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB.

