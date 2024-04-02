Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Increases By 7.9%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,384,600 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 9,622,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 103,846.0 days.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance
GPFOF stock opened at C$2.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.47. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 52 week low of C$1.88 and a 52 week high of C$3.23.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Inbursa
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.