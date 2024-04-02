Short Interest in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Expands By 15.6%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,300 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the February 29th total of 623,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hawkins by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.75. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.15.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

