Short Interest in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Increases By 13.8%

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,900 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the February 29th total of 586,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.06. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 30,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after acquiring an additional 102,441 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTLF. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

