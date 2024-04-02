Short Interest in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Rises By 8.6%

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 29th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

High Tide Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. High Tide has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $154.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.54.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. High Tide had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $94.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of High Tide from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of High Tide in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Tide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HITI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in High Tide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in High Tide by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in High Tide by 162.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

