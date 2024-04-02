Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Declines By 11.5%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,900 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Hycroft Mining Stock Up 24.4 %

HYMC opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.51. Hycroft Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Hycroft Mining by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 36.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,802 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 200.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hycroft Mining by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

