Short Interest in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Increases By 15.0%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the February 29th total of 974,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 388,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Ikena Oncology Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.33. Ikena Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 2,913.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on IKNA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

