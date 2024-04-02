Short Interest in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Declines By 8.2%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 541,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Immersion Stock Up 0.7 %
Immersion stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. Immersion has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.49.
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.30. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 100.17%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
In other Immersion news, Director Elias Nader sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,266 shares in the company, valued at $240,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Immersion by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Immersion during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
