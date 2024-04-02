Short Interest in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR) Increases By 9.9%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the February 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Media Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,197 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IMAQR stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. International Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.