Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Increases By 14.8%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the February 29th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 480.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

