Short Interest in IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Rises By 5.7%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,300 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 845,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

IsoEnergy Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ISENF opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. IsoEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

