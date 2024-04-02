Short Interest in IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Rises By 5.7%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,300 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 845,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.
IsoEnergy Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ISENF opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. IsoEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.
About IsoEnergy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IsoEnergy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.