Short Interest in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Decreases By 7.0%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the February 29th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 752,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $196.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.56.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,090.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after buying an additional 1,397,651 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,485,000 after buying an additional 971,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,299,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,953,000 after buying an additional 570,831 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

