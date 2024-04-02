Short Interest in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Decreases By 10.3%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the February 29th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

John Marshall Bancorp Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of JMSB opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $245.44 million, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. John Marshall Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

Get John Marshall Bancorp alerts:

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMSB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 185,400.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Marshall Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Marshall Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.