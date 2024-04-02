Short Interest in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Decreases By 10.3%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the February 29th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
John Marshall Bancorp Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of JMSB opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $245.44 million, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. John Marshall Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $24.84.
John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Marshall Bancorp
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for John Marshall Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Marshall Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.