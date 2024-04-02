Short Interest in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Declines By 10.8%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,900 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 949,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Joint Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Joint has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.18 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Joint had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Joint

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.