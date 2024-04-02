SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Plans Dividend of $0.59

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5893 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
SITC International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SITIY opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. SITC International has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.
About SITC International
