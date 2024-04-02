Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.94. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.62 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

