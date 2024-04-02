Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.01

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and traded as high as $10.80. Sosei Group shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.
Sosei Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.
About Sosei Group
Sosei Group Corporation develops and sells biopharmaceutical products in Japan, Switzerland, the United States, Bermuda, and the United Kingdom. Its product portfolio products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair and Breezhaler for the treatment of asthma; ORAVI, a novel formulation for the treatment of oropharyngeal candidiasis; and PIVLAZ for the treatment of cerebral vasospasm indications.
