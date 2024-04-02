SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.7% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $207.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $208.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.79.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

