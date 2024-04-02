SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $100,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $207.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $208.73.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.