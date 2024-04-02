SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,299,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $207.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $208.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.79.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.