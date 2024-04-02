SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 6.1% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $207.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.02 and its 200 day moving average is $186.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $208.73.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

