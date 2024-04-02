SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,786,000 after acquiring an additional 263,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,767,000 after acquiring an additional 108,439 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 729,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 607,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

MDYV stock opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $76.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

