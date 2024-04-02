Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 137.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth $52,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STN opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.49 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.10.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $912.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1548 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

