Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.97

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.97 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.35 ($0.12). Star Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 9.87 ($0.12), with a volume of 986,783 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Star Energy Group from GBX 73 ($0.92) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th.
Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.
