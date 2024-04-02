State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,574 shares of company stock worth $419,108 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $67.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

