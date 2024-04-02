State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.10% of NewMarket worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in NewMarket by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 229,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,463,000 after buying an additional 88,476 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 4,435.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,678,000 after purchasing an additional 85,424 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $16,953,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Price Performance

NEU opened at $633.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $608.71 and a 200-day moving average of $544.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.45. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $359.54 and a 1-year high of $650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.85.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $643.35 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

