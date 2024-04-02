State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,715 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE WMB opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.09.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.
Williams Companies Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
