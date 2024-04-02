State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,310 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,088 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,875,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,791,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,485,000 after acquiring an additional 66,959 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $624,471,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,695 shares of company stock worth $12,046,658 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.4 %

ADSK stock opened at $259.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

