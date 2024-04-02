State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 605 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $625,307,000 after purchasing an additional 819,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,381,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $288,960,000 after purchasing an additional 127,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.15. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. BNP Paribas cut Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

