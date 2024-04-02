State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,512,000 after purchasing an additional 35,571 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 90.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 217,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,582,000 after acquiring an additional 65,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $143.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

