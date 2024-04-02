Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) General Counsel Jonathan Allan Sells 5,126 Shares

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $67,663.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,598 shares in the company, valued at $34,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, Jonathan Allan sold 2,349 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $14,328.90.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $624.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.68. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $16.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

STOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.