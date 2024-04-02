Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) General Counsel Jonathan Allan Sells 5,126 Shares

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $67,663.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,598 shares in the company, valued at $34,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jonathan Allan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Jonathan Allan sold 2,349 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $14,328.90.
Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $624.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.68. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $16.40.
STOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.
